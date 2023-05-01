Samantha LaFon will likely return to the Cam Henderson Center basketball court after all.
The former Ironton High School star hasn't changed her mind from entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Marshall University. The next time she runs onto the Thundering Herd's court, it will be as a member of MU's Sun Belt Conference rival Appalachian State.
LaFon entered the transfer portal on April 20 and Appalachian State, located in Boone, North Carolina, immediately contacted her.
"It felt right from the start," LaFon said. "The town really cares about the university. It reminds me of home. They have top-notch athletics and there's something special going on there."
A 6-foot sophomore, LaFon averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game last season coming off the bench in 32 games. She averaged eight minutes per contest and made 27 of 52 shots (51.9%).
As a freshman, LaFon appeared in 10 games and averaged 0.7 points and 0.4 rebounds a game. She was named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Cup Honor Roll.
LaFon said she bonded well with the Mountaineers' coaching staff, especially assistant Jazz Weaver, who is from the Cincinnati area. She also struck up a friendship with fellow sophomore Zada Porter, the daughter of former Herald-Dispatch sports writer George Porter.
"We both were born at Cabell Huntington Hospital," LaFon said. "Jada was our host when my family and I visited at Appalachian State. She treated us so well."
Marshall defeated the Mountaineers twice last season. LaFon scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in a 59-52 Herd victory in Boone. She scored four points as MU won 72-64 in Huntington.
"It's never easy to leave a program you've poured your heart and soul into, but sometimes the toughest decisions lead to the biggest rewards," said LaFon, who thanked former Herd coach Tony Kemper and several other people. "I want to thank Marshall for the experiences and memories I've made here, but it's time for me to explore new opportunities and continue to grow as a player."
LaFon said playing against Marshall will be an odd feeling, but she hopes to benefit from a similar transition in high school. She attended South Point High as a freshman before transferring to the Pointers' Ohio Valley Conference rival Ironton.
Appalachian State went 11-20 overall and 6-12 in the Sun Belt last season. The Mountaineers were outrebounded by nearly six boards per game. LaFon hopes to help remedy that.
"They needed someone who can bang," LaFon said. "I can do that. I hope to be an impact player offensively and defensively."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
