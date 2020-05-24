HUNTINGTON — Former Kentucky and Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton passed away Saturday from natural causes at the age of 84, according to his family.
Sutton, who passed away at his home in South Tulsa, Oklahoma, won more than 800 games and was the first coach to take four different programs to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
For his achievements, Sutton was a 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fall inductee. That induction ceremony is in August.
Sutton reached the Final Four on three separate occasions and spent 37 years at the Division I level, most notably with Oklahoma State and Kentucky.
At Kentucky, Sutton led the Wildcats to a 32-4 record and an Elite Eight appearance in his first season during the 1985-86 campaign.
However, Sutton’s Kentucky tenure was dimmed by an investigation that landed the Wildcats a two-year postseason ban after airline workers reportedly found money in a package sent from the Kentucky staff to the father of Kentucky recruit Chris Mills.
After four seasons at Kentucky, Sutton resigned and later became head coach at Oklahoma State — his alma mater.
Sutton stayed with the Cowboys from 1990-2006, reaching the Final Four in 1995 and 2004.
Sutton led Oklahoma State to Big Eight regular season titles in 1992 and 1995, a Big Eight Tournament title in 1995, a Big 12 regular season/tournament sweep in 2004 — a year in which he won Big 12 Coach of the Year — and the Big 12 Tournament title in 2005.
The court at Oklahoma State University is now known as Eddie Sutton Court.
In addition to the Naismith honor announced earlier this year, Sutton was named a member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.