PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Former Ashland High School swimming star Kenzie Pennington of Shawnee State University was named a NAIA All-American.

The senior was one of 154 swimmers named to the official NAIA All-American list on Thursday afternoon, according to national officials.

Pennington, who finished fourth of 16 competitors in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Mid-South Conference Championships in Kingsport, Tennessee, finished with a time of 1:08.36, posting her best overall swimming time of the season in the event. In doing so, Pennington bested her previous time by nearly four full seconds.

Pennington — who beat her previous personal-best by a whopping 10.26 seconds en route to her third-team all-MSC time — also set her second NAIA provisional time on the final day of the MSC Championships with her 2:28.96.

She was also one of only three swimmers in the 15-person event to post a time of under 2:30 in the race.

Pennington’s honor marks the first NAIA All-American for both SSU swimming programs in the short history of both programs’ existence — and caps off an excellent personal campaign for the Ashland, Ky. native, who was also named Academic all-MSC to the MSC Champions of Character Team member.

