Former Cabell Midland High School swimmer Chase Curry is making a splash in the pool and the classroom at Fairmont State University.
The freshman was named to the Mountain East Conference all-academic team, capping a strong first college season. To make the team, a student-athlete had to achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better.
Curry’s initial meet was a success, as he teamed with Tyler Ridgle, Trevor Gallardo and Kyle Carson on the Falcons’ 200-meter freestyle relay team to finish second in a tri-meet at Shippensburg University in 1:42.54.
Curry helped Fairmont State to a 5-3 record overall and 1-1 mark in the MEC regular season. Curry aided the Falcons to a second-place finish in the MEC/Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championships in Canton, Ohio.
LAGAMAN A COWBOY: J.B. Lagaman wasn’t a victim of Florida Tech dropping football after all.
The former Huntington High all-stater was defensive line coach at Florida Tech, which ended its program last week, but left for McNeese State three months ago.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Ironton linebacker/safety/running back Trevor Carter picked up scholarship offers from Akron, Toledo and West Virginia.
Coal Grove offensive lineman Ben Compliment received an offer from Lake Erie College. WVU Tech offered Cabell Midland girls basketball star Autumn Lewis. Morgantown kicker John McConnell was offered by Marshall. Navy has shown interest in Cabell Midland boys basketball players Chandler Schmidt and Sean Marcum.
Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page received an offer from Cincinnati. His teammate, offensive lineman Bryce Biggs, was offered by Kent State.
Russell girls soccer star Ainsley Bender signed with Transylvania. Wheelersburg tennis standout Tanner Preston signed with Capital University. Johnson Central football star Grant Bingham picked up an offer from Notre Dame. Portsmouth West offensive lineman Joe Igaz committed to the University of the Cumberlands. Igaz originally signed with Urbana before that university closed.
SMART GUYS: Several local players were named to the Southeastern Ohio Baseball Coaches Association academic all-district team.
Players who made the squad include: Garrett Looney, Kyle Rankin and Brennen West of Fairland; Cory Cox, Cole Arnott and Landon Acree or Meigs; Jack Workman and Michael Duncan of Portsmouth; Ben Walls of South Point; Ryan Payne, Greg Bryant, Izsak Unger, Jackson Rowe, Max Weber, Elijah Rowe and Michael Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Joe.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Portsmouth West coach Chris Rapp retired to takes the principal’s job at the school. Rapp has a career with a record of 343-189.
Brian Miluk resigned as wrestling coach at Greenbrier East. Sciotoville East named athletic director Adam Bailey head football coach, replacing Matt Miller, who will not return at any of his previous positions of football, girls basketball nor baseball coach next season.
Parkersburg South hired Mike Fallon as boys basketball coach. Former Russell tennis star Maci Ferguson was named Georgetown College’s player of the year. Former Fairmont Senior basketball star Zyon Dobbs is transferring from James Madison. Former Fairland and Boyd County basketball standout Gunner Short has transferred from Rio Grande to WVU Tech.
Greenup County hired former Ashland assistant Paul Miller as its new girls basketball coach, and former Owensboro Apollo head coach Steve Barker as new boys basketball coach. Fairland golfer Hanna Shrout, who signed with Marshall, was named an Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award winner.