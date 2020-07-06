ONA -- Jakeya Perrin was there for the beginning of Davis & Elkins College's track program and she is going to see her time there through to the end.
Perrin a former Cabell Midland High School star, was in the first recruiting class at D&E in 2017. Spring of 2020 was to have marked her final season with the Senators, but the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the cancellation of spring sports prompted the NCAA to allow student-athletes and extra year of eligibility. Perrin jumped at that opportunity.
"I had already planned on returning to D&E before all this, not as a student-athlete but rather a student-assistant to the assistant coach, allowing me to finish my bachelors in criminology," Perrin said.
Perrin said she is grateful for the chance to run another year. The standout sprinter added that several seniors won't return and she will represent them on the track.
"I love Elkins and D&E and will be running for my teammates who cannot return this year, giving it my all as I know they would in our original senior year."
D&E no doubt will be thrilled to have Perrin back. The former Cabell Midland captain is a star, having been named first-team All-Mountain East Conference in indoor track and helping the Senators' 4x400 relay team to the league championship in 3:54.76. Perrin ran the 200 in 27.86, the 400 in 1:08.78.
As a sophomore, Perrin set school records in the 200 and 400. As a freshman, she set D&E records in the 55-, 60- and 400-meter events. She also set school outdoor records in the 200 and 400.
Perrin also threw the shot put when needed.