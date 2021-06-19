HUNTINGTON — Thousands of local student-athletes grew up rooting for Marshall University and several have realized their childhood dream of playing for the Thundering Herd.
The following is a look at six who played at Marshall this spring:
- Katie Adams, Hurricane H.S., softball. A fifth-year senior, Adams started 28 of 31 games and batted .352 with four home runs and 24 runs batted in. She slugged .582 and reached base at a .422 clip. She smacked nine doubles and walked nine times against four strikeouts.
- Mariah Harmon, Huntington H.S., track. A transfer from Wheeling University, Harmon became Marshall’s women’s first All-Conference USA pentathlete since 2014 when she finished third at the Conference USA Indoor Championships with a point total of 3,511, the fifth-most in school history. Harmon earned 11 top-five finishes throughout the season, including four at the Thundering Herd Invitational.
- Chad Heiner, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. The freshman righthander pitched in 12 games, making nine starts, and went 1-5 with a 6.66 earned run average. In 51 innings, Heiner surrendered 51 hits, struck out 42 and walked 27. Opponents batted .258. He hurled one complete game.
- Camryn Michallas, Huntington H.S., softball. Michallas appeared in 19 games, making seven starts, and batted .115 with five runs batted in.
- Safiyyah Mitchell, Huntington H.S., track. Mitchell became the program’s first Conference USA champion in the 100-meter hurdles, running 13.51 in the league’s outdoor championships. Her time was second-best in school history. Mitchell qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round for the second time in her career. She won three events during the regular season.
- Cody Sharp, Spring Valley H.S., baseball. The former Timberwolves standout went 0-1 with an 11.37 earned run average in 13 games, three starts, in 2021. The hard-throwing sophomore lefthander struck out 21, walked 17 and allowed 22 hits in 19 innings. Foes batted .297.