HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Wesleyan College recruits the Tri-State Area diligently and features several local stars on various teams.
Here is a look at six local former high school standouts playing for the Bobcats:
- Ciana Bowen, Lawrence County, softball. The junior righthander pitched 18.1 innings and went 0-2 with a 7.64 earned run average. She allowed 29 hits, struck out five and walked three.
- Hunter Eplin, Cabell Midland, baseball. The freshman pitcher/infielder went 0-2 with a 7.63 ERA on the mound. In 15
1/3
- innings, he struck out six, walked 11 and allowed 19 hits. At the plate, Eplin hit one home run and drove in two runs. He batted .333.
- Gracie Hightower, Cabell Midland, softball. Hightower batted .306 with one home run and four RBI as a freshman. She smacked two doubles and one triple in 26 starts. Hightower was flawless in the field, making no errors, with three assists, in 30 chances.
- Sam Ingram, Winfield H.S., baseball. A sophomore utility player, Ingram batted .304 and drove in 13 runs. He smacked two doubles and stole five bases in seven attempts. Ingram played errorless baseball, perfectly fielding all 27 chances. On May 6, he knocked four hits, two doubles, and drove in six runs vs. Davis & Elkins.
- Braeden McGrew, Winfield H.S., basketball. The 6-foot junior guard averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 assist and 1.0 rebound per game. He made 19 of 51 shots, including 7 of 25 from 3-point range, and all five free throw attempts. McGrew scored a season-high 10 points Feb. 3 vs. Wheeling.
- Taylor Swartz, Meigs H.S., softball. Swartz, a sophomore, batted .286 with one run batted in in 11 games.