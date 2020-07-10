EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of six student-athletes at Morehead State University:
- Kirya Kingery, Cabell Midland H.S., softball. The true freshman made an immediate impact, appearing in 15 of 16 games as the team’s primary starter at shortstop. Kingery hit .244 (10 for 41) with a team-best 13 runs, three doubles, eight runs batted in and 16 total bases. She finished with a .390 slugging percentage and a .333 on-base percentage and led the team with eight stolen bases on nine attempts. Kingery was second on the team with seven walks and recorded a .911 fielding percentage.
- Richard Knupp, Russell H.S., cross country. A sophomore, Knupp’s best finish was 30:37.45 at the Greater Louisville Classic.
- Jalen Miller, Wheelersburg, H.S., football. The red-shirt freshman handled kickoffs in a reserve role. He made seven kickoffs for an average of 44.7 yards.
- Brody Shoupe, Greenup County H.S., baseball. The red-shirt junior catcher appeared in 11 games with nine starts. He hit .258 (8 for 31) with three runs, two doubles, five RBI and 10 total bases while recording a .323 slugging percentage and a .343 on-base percentage. Shoupe went 1 for 2 on stolen base attempts and drew three walks. He finished with a .990 fielding percentage. Shoupe was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI in the Eagles’ matchup versus Norfolk State on Feb. 23.
- Mary Alice Thornburg, Ashland H.S., cross country. A sophomore, Thornburg competed in all five of the Eagles’ meets. Her best time was 19:44.4 at the Greater Louisville Classic.
- Bryce Ward, Hurricane H.S., rifle. The freshman was named to the Smallbore Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team. He recorded a career-best 578 Smallbore total against Georgia Southern and averaged 570 in Smallbore on the season. Ward registered a career-high 579 in Air Rifle at the NCAA Qualifier at the University of Kentucky and averaged 573.8 in Air Rifle during freshman campaign. Ward’s aggregate average was 1,143.9.