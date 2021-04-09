HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall forward Jannson Williams has found his new home, and it is one that has a sense of Herd familiarity about it.
On Thursday night, Williams announced he had committed to Eastern Kentucky, who is led by coach A.W. Hamilton — a former point guard of the Herd from 2002-05.
Williams started in 21 of 22 games in 2020-21 for the Herd, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season.
The Newnan, Georgia, native leaves Marshall as the program’s all-time blocks leader with 196 for his Herd career.
Williams set the blocks record on Feb. 12 in Marshall’s 107-79 win over Middle Tennessee, breaking a tie with current NBA center Hassan Whiteside.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior was also one of Marshall’s top 3-point shooters, hitting 40 on the season.
Williams was one of two players nationally to attain 40 3-pointers and 40 blocks in the 2020-21 season, joining Syracuse guard Alan Griffin as the only players to reach that plateau.
At Eastern Kentucky, Williams will play for Hamilton, who is known for his aggressive, up-and-down style that plays freely and gets after it with defensive pressure.
With the aggressive defensive nature, Williams provide a player with rim-protecting ability in help-side defense, along with someone who can knock down open shots.
In addition to Hamilton’s Herd connections, Williams also heads there with former Marshall teammate Iran Bennett, who committed to the Colonels last week.
Bennett previously played for Hamilton at Hargrave Military Academy before coming to Huntington.
Eastern Kentucky will embark on a new conference in the 2021-22 season, joining the Atlantic Sun Conference after being one of the staples in the Ohio Valley Conference for years.
The Colonels went 22-7 in the 2020-21 season and fell to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Williams and Bennett are just two of several transfers joining the EKU program next season. Hamilton also signed N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly and Wichita State guard Trevin Wade.