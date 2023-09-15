The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BOWERS

MILTON -- Former Marshall University football standout Rob Bowers died Thursday. He was 61.

Bowers, a former Milton High School star, started on the offensive line in the early 1980s. He was a captain of the 1984 Thundering Herd team that went 6-5, breaking a 20-year streak of non-winning seasons.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

