MILTON -- Former Marshall University football standout Rob Bowers died Thursday. He was 61.
Bowers, a former Milton High School star, started on the offensive line in the early 1980s. He was a captain of the 1984 Thundering Herd team that went 6-5, breaking a 20-year streak of non-winning seasons.
Marshall entered its final two games of the 1984 season with a 4-5 record. The Herd won 10-3 at Illinois State, then 31-28 at East Tennessee State to finish 6-5.
"Rob was a great man," former Milton coach Richard Williams said. "We'll miss him, but there's peace knowing that he's in heaven.
"He was a big part of turning Marshall's program around. It was hard to recruit when the other coaches could say, 'They haven't had a winning season in 20 years.' Rob helped Marshall overcome that and opened up so much."
Bowers was a deacon at Milton Baptist Church and a member of Gideons International.
"I have very fond memories of Rob," said Rick Nolte, who covered Marshall football for The Herald-Dispatch at the time Bowers played. "I remember talking with him a few days before the trip to ETSU. He was so passionate about them winning that weekend to get the winning season, and it showed in the locker room after the game. He was a great leader for (Marshall coach Stan Parrish)."
A State Farm Insurance agent, Bowers had battled cancer for 13 years. He is survived by his wife, Tressa, daughter Jessica Pennington and son Chris, who also played at Marshall.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Milton Baptist Church. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Milton Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
