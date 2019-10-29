The last time Shayna Gore had stepped foot in the gym at St. Albans High School, she was cutting down a net in celebration of a regional championship as a stand-out guard at Logan in 2013.
The Wildcats eventually fell in the state championship game to Parkersburg South, but back in the building in St. Albans off and on over the past few weeks, Gore has already begun the process of getting back to those levels of success again.
Gore, who just finished off a record-setting career at Marshall last spring, will be formally recommended to the Kanawha County Board of Education on Tuesday to become the next girls basketball coach at St. Albans.
Gore dabbled in the professional waters in Spain shortly after finishing up in Huntington, but quickly realized that life that far from home just wasn’t for her. Now back in Huntington and working on a master’s degree in sport management, Gore has found a way to start her coaching career.
“Once I landed over there, it just kind of hit me,” Gore said. “I know I want to coach and I eventually want to coach in college. (St. Albans athletic director) Rick (Whitman) called me in Spain and told me this job had come about. I actually sent in my application from over there.
“I couldn’t pick a better school to start at. The girls work hard and make good grades.”
With the Thundering Herd, Gore shattered the 3-point record, hitting 303 of them for her career, besting the old mark set by Sikeetha Shepard-Hall by 157. Gore left as the school’s third-leading scorer with 2,081 career points and is one of just three women to play at Marshall to break the 2,000-point barrier. She is also the career leader in points at Logan with 1,991 and made three first-team, Class AAA All-State squads.
Having recently turned 22 years old, Gore isn’t far removed from that playing history. She believes that her youth and experience will be major assets as she takes over a Red Dragons program that went 11-12 a year ago and fell in the first round of sectionals.
“I think they’re excited more so to have a girl coach they can relate to and my age too maybe,” Gore said. “I talked to them and asked them if they had any questions and the first question I got was, ‘So, can we listen to music in practice?’
“I think it’s fresh too. I just got done with my career a few months ago, I was playing in Spain a month ago, too. I can relate to them a lot at their age and I know what it takes, especially to play at the next level. I want to help them with basketball but also help them outside of basketball too. I really just want to be a good role model.”
Gore’s first taste of game action will come in a scrimmage game against her alma mater as her former coach Kevin Gertz will bring the Wildcats to St. Albans for an exhibition on Nov. 23.
