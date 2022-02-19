HUNTINGTON -- Before there was Chad Pennington and Byron Leftwich, there was Bob Hamlin.
Hamlin, 81, died Monday. He was Marshall University football's first 1,000-yard passer in a season.
A star quarterback, Hamlin ranked in the top 10 in the nation in passing in 1962 and was named an honorable mention All-American. He earned an invitation to play in the North-South college all-star game in Mobile, Alabama.
Hamlin, survived by his wife of 58 years Palmaneda, remained involved in Marshall and youth sports for much of his life. A member of the Belfry High School Hall of Fame, he served as director of the Big Green Scholarship Foundation and the Marshall Alumni Association. Hamlin also was a member of the Marshall Foundation, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and director of the Marshall "M" Board.
Hamlin, a local attorney, coached in the Cammack and Beverly Hills youth football leagues. He was advisor for the Tri-State Youth Football League.
A graveside service is scheduled for Monday at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Hamlin's family has requested donations be made to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, the Marshall Foundation or a charity.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
