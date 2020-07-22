HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football family is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
On Monday night, former Marshall running back Delvin Weems was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Weems’ death in a release on Tuesday. Weems was 23.
As news of Weems’ death circulated, many former Marshall teammates took to social media to offer their condolences for friends and family.
“RIP Delvin Weems,” former Marshall quarterback Chase Litton said. “Always pure joy when you were around bro ... praying for your friends and family.”
“Rest easy bro,” former Marshall receiver Hyleck Foster said. “Dang life’s to (sp.) short.”
According to a report from the Columbia (S.C.) Police Department, CPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside Gable Oaks Apartments on Monday night.
Officers were dispatched to 901 Colleton Street shortly before midnight after a citizen called 911.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male inside a vehicle near one of the apartment units. Officers immediately began to render medical aid before EMS arrived.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Weems. An autopsy determined that Weems’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Columbia police chief Skip Holbrook, a former police chief in Huntington, encouraged citizens with information about the incident to contact local authorities.
Investigators on the case have spoken to witnesses and are continuing to gather information on the case.
Weems came to Marshall as one of the most heralded members of the Class of 2015.
However, he transferred to Campbell University after two seasons with the Herd.
Weems had two carries for eight yards in his only action during the 2016 season.
The 5-foot-8, 195-pound running back signed with Marshall out of Tucker (Ga.) High School where he rushed for 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior.
Prior to his time at Tucker, Weems was at Sandy Creek High School where he was a teammate of former Marshall quarterback Cole Garvin.