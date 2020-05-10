HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University women’s track star Hope Julmiste has died.
Thundering Herd assistant track and field coach Caleb Bowen confirmed Julmiste’s death.
“We aren’t 100% sure, but we were told she had a cardiac arrest (Friday) and passed away shortly thereafter,” Bowen said. “Marshall track and field lost one of its best. ... Please pray for her loved ones.”
Julmiste, 23 and a native of Miami, ran the second-fastest 60-meter dash (7.54 seconds) and 100-meter dash (11.77) in the history of Marshall women’s track. She set a personal best in the 200-meter dash of 25.48. As a senior in the 2016-17 season, Julmiste finished in the top 10 of races 14 times. She was part of the winning 4x100 relay at the Bob Davidson Spring Kickoff, Penn Relays and the University of North Florida Spring Invitational.
An outstanding student who majored in nursing, Julmiste was named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Julmiste’s death hit her teammates hard. Kametra Byrd, Julmiste’s teammate at Marshall and at Northwestern High School, wrote a tribute on Facebook, recalling how Julmiste held her hand during her first plane ride and helped her overcome homesickness at Marshall.
Arrangements were pending as of press time.