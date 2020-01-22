HUNTINGTON — Former Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University softball star Morgan Zerkle has signed to play with the Chicago Bandits.
Zerkle, an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio) University, and the National Professional Fast-pitch team agreed to a one-year contract.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to become a Bandit and continue my professional softball career in Chicago,” Zerkle said. “I am excited for an incredible summer working with great coaches and teammates.”
An All-American as a senior, Zerkle owns the Thundering Herd records for batting average (.451), triples (14) and stolen bases (162). She is second all-time in slugging percentage (.594), on base percentage (.489), runs scored (181), hits (289) and total bases (381).
Zerkle was the 2017 Conference USA softball player of the year and female athlete of the year.
“We couldn’t be more excited to add a skill set like Morgan’s to our ball club,” Bandits general manager Toni Calmeyn said. “She’s proven to be an incredible asset at both the collegiate and professional level, and we can;t wait to see what she does this summer.”