Former Cabell Midland High School track and cross country star Gretchen Mills ran her way into the record books this season.
The Concord University standout was named the Mountain East Conference freshman of the year at Saturday.
In the MEC championships, Mills finished second in the 5,000-meters Friday night and was sixth in the 3,000-meter run Saturday evening with a time of 10:55.
Mills’ best time in the mile run this season was 5:34.31. Her personal record in the 5,000-meter run was 18:24.86 and her best 3,000-meter run was in 10:39.31.
Another former Knights star, Jakeya Perrin, was part of Davis & Elkins’ MEC conference champion 4 x 400 relay team, which set a school record.
BARBOURSVILLE GIRL WINS TITLE: Alexandria (Ale) Evans was the state’s first girls middle school 79-pound state champion, having won the title two weeks ago.
Evans wrestles for Barboursville Middle School and won the championship in just her second year. A seventh-grader, Evans said she has high hopes for a repeat next year.
CYSTIC FIBROSIS CLASIC: The 19th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Basketball All-Star Classic will take place April 10 at Parkersburg South High School.
The classic features senior basketball players from Ohio against seniors from West Virginia in both girls and boys basketball games. The girls game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. Other events will be scheduled during the evening including boys and girls skills competitions. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
SCORING MILESTONES: Ashland girls basketball star Julia Parker scored her 2,000th career point last week in a victory over West Carter.
Huntington High’s Eli Archer, Grace Christian’s Samantha Wells, Point Pleasant’s Hunter Bush and West Carter’s Braden Leadingham scored their 1,000th career points.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High quarterback Tay Blackwell signed with Concord. Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum received a scholarship offer from national champion LSU. His teammate, lineman Bryce Biggs, was offered by Akron. Rock Hill track star Noah Wood visited Miami (Ohio) University. Chapmanville basketball player Philip Mullins committed to WVU Tech.
Weir sprinter Sebastian Spencer visited the University of North Carolina. Northwest girls basketball player Keirah Potts committed to Muskingum. Huntington Prep basketball player Maki Johnson has offers from Mississippi and Akron. Sciotoville East defensive lineman Braidan Haney signed with Urbana. Jackson linebacker Treylan Davis, who committed to Cincinnati, received an offer from Tennessee.
Pickerington (Ohio) Central girls basketball star Aarianna Redman committed to Marshall. She also owned offers from Chattanooga and Eastern Kentucky. Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes has a visited scheduled to Toledo on March 6 and Miami (Ohio) on March 10. Starnes also picked up an offer from Liberty. Ashland running back Keontae Pittman received an offer from Eastern Kentucky.
Meigs pitcher/third baseman Matt Gilkey signed to play baseball at the University of Northwestern (Ohio). Poca boys basketball standout Isaac McKneely unofficially visited Ohio State on Sunday. Huntington High boys basketball standout Torin Lochow took an unofficial visit to Marshall. Fairview girls basketball star Gracie Crisp signed with Kentucky Christian. Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill has scheduled a visit to Air Force.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland’s J.J. Martin was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball coach of the year. South Charleston’s Bryce Casto was named the MSAC’s top athletic director. Spring Valley’s C.J. Meredith was named boys basketball player of the year and George Washington’s Kalissa Lacy was named girls basketball player of the year. Cabell Midland’s Rylee Allie won the MSAC girls 3-point shooting contest.
Wahama’s Emma Gibbs scored 18 points, grabbed 25 rebounds and blocked five shots in a 62-32 victory over Ravenswood. Fairland’s boys won the Ohio Valley Conference seventh-grade boys basketball championship. Fairland’s girls won the seventh and eighth-grade championships. Coal Grove’s boys won the eighth-grade title.
Britt Sherman is the new head football coach at Martinsburg. He has been a Bulldogs assistant since 2004. Matt Faircloth was hired as new football coach at Hedgesville. A former Hedgesville assistant, Faircloth most recently coached girls basketball at South Hagerstown (Maryland). The Ohio Valley Conference Senior All-Star Classic basketball event March 17 has been moved from South Point to Chesapeake High School.
Grace Christian’s girls and Calvary Baptist’s boys won West Virginia Christian Association Tournament basketball state titles on Saturday. Former Cabell Midland boys basketball coach Steve Hibberd led North Stafford (Virginia) to the Elite Eight of the state tournament. Fairland’s Trenton Fuller qualified for the state bowling championships in Ohio. Ashland’s boys basketball team completed its first undefeated regular season in 92 years. The Tomcats are 28-0. Vinson's boys won the Wayne County basketball championship for the second consecutive season.