Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill (45) breaks upfield on a big gain against Spring Valley during the semifinals of the West Virginia Class AAA football playoffs on Nov. 29, 2019, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
HUNTINGTON — Former Cabell Midland High School football star Jakob Caudill remained in stable condition Sunday at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Caudill’s father, Will, said doctors told him, “We’re not out of the woods, but we’re hopeful we can get there.”
Caudill, a 2021 graduate and Class AAA all-stater, suffered a head injury in a fall on July 4.
Will Caudill said his son’s vital signs were consistent and doctors had decreased pain medication in hopes Jakob will move more. The former running back and current Marine remained lightly sedated.
“No increased swelling, but still a concern of that and the pressure,” Will Caudill said. “We pray another surgery isn’t needed, and we can take a step forward to getting him awake.”
A bullish runner, as a junior, Caudill rushed for 1,938 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Knights to the Class AAA state championship game, of which he was co-most valuable player. As a senior, he ran for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season shortened to five games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
