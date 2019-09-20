The Herald-Dispatch
LESAGE - Former Huntington High, Marshall University and Major League Baseball pitcher Rick Reed recorded a hole-in-one at Riviera Golf Club on Thursday.
Reed, who lives in Chesapeake, Ohio, made the shot on the par-3, 141-yard sixth hole. The ace was witnessed Lou Bumgardner, Mike Cartwright and Bob Hamlin.
Reed most notably pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets but also had stints with the Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins in 15 MLB seasons. He made the National League All-Star Team in 1998 and 2001.