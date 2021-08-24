HUNTINGTON — Orlando Hatchett frequently put on a show leading Marshall University football in rushing in 1990 and 1991 and helping the Thundering Herd to a national championship in 1992.
On Saturday, the former MU running back plans a show of another type with a poker run, car show and tailgate at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium parking lot. The event is to benefit the John W. Hereford Boyd & Girls Club of Huntington.
Registration for the car show begins at 11 a.m. and costs $15 per spot. Registration for the poker run bike ride starts at 9 a.m., with first bike out at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 per bike. The tailgate registration begins at noon and is $15 per spot.
“The reason behind this event is simple,” Hatchett said. “I want to help out and be a part of the re-energizing of the community and the university. It is time for inclusion and unity. The university belongs to the people of Huntington and the Tri-State.”
Hatchett said he was inspired by the excitement new Marshall football coach Charles Huff has brought to the program and the city.
“I figured it was time that I got off the sideline and showed my support to Marshall football and at the same time pay homage and show my respect to the city that treated me and my fellow Herd brothers so well and say thank you. It’s time that we start recognizing and giving back to Huntington. That’s whay this year’s benefit recipient will be the John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Club of Huntington.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
