HUNTINGTON — A.W. Hamilton is sneaking into Cam Henderson Center with a deceptive record.
The former Marshall University standout and current coach of the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team brings the Colonels into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game with the Thundering Herd with a 3-7 record. Two of those losses, however, were to No. 6 Kentucky (8-1) and top-ranked Louisville (10-1).
The Colonels also have fallen to Northern Kentucky (8-3), Western Kentucky (7-3) and FIU (7-3), but too own a pair of unsightly losses to Cleveland State (4-7) and South Carolina-Upstate (2-8).
Eastern Kentucky’s lone Division I victory was 79-68 over Chattanooga in the season opener. EKU also beat Ohio University-Chillicothe, 129-43, and Alice Lloyd, 99-63.
Hamilton, a three-year captain at Marshall, where he played from 2002 through 2005 after transferring from Wake Forest, will receive no sympathy from Marshall and coach Danny D’Antoni. The Herd has experienced its own difficulties, starting the season 4-6. Marshall showed improvement, however, Monday in an 89-62 victory at Morehead State.
Against the Eagles, former Corbin (Ky.) High School star Andrew Taylor scored 13 points, issued three assists and made a trio of steals. Taylor would be pleased to victimize a second team from his home state on Thursday.
Taylor, a point guard, was offered scholarships by both Morehead State and EKU out of high school, but signed with Furman, then transferred to Marshall, where he became eligible on Monday.
Marshall is led in scoring by junior guard Jarrod West at 14.7 points per game. Taevion Kinsey averages 13.6 points per contest.
Eastern Kentucky is led by sophomore guard Jomaru Brown, who averages 16.3 points per game. Fellow guard Ty Taylor, a senior, averages 12.9 points per contest.
The Colonels have been outscored just 75.2 to 73.9 per game, but have struggled mightily with turnovers, committing 21 per game. EKU also has been outrebounded at a 40-34 rate.