PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Haley Rawlins is an eye-catching softball player on field, but the Shawnee State University standout also is excelling off the diamond.
The former South Point High School star was named to the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character team, one of just nine individuals on the team for the sport of softball.
Student-athletes are nominated for the Champions of Character Team by their coaches based on campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA, which include integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.
“ I can’t express into words just how much it means to me, but I definitely can’t take all the credit,” Rawlins said. “I’ve had the best support system I could ever ask for my whole life with my finace, family and friends. It’s been a goal of mine ever since I found out the award existed my freshman year at the conference banquet.”
Rawlins carries a 3.8 grade point average majoring in athletic training. She is a team captain for the SSU softball program and never made in error in 78 chances in 2020. She was batting .290 and slugging .419 this year when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At South Point, Rawlins was an All-Ohio Valley Conference performer each of her four seasons. She helped lead the Pointers to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships as a freshman and sophomore and was a four-year starter. Rawlins also started all four seasons at Shawnee State.