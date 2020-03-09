HUNTINGTON — The Rec Specs have been retired in favor of a pair of shades but the crew cut hairstyle still makes Chris Sabo easy to spot at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Now the head coach of the University of Akron’s revived baseball program, Sabo brought his Zips to George T. Smailes Field for a four-game weekend series against Marshall. Originally scheduled to start on Friday, inclement weather pushed that game back and resulted in the Zips and Thundering Herd playing a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Akron is the first head coaching job for the former Cincinnati Reds third baseman. Sabo won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1988, was a three-time all-star and a centerpiece of the Reds’ last world championship team in 1990.
Sabo said he’d been to Huntington before as part of the team’s Winter Caravan tour.
“Many times,” the player nicknamed Spuds said of his trips to the Tri-State. “We’ve been here a couple of days now.”
When he’s spotted, fans like to recount their memories of the 1990 World Series in which the Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics in four games. Sabo started each of the four games in the series and hit .573 (9 for16), two home runs, a double and five runs batted in.
“That was 30 years ago so that’s crazy to me,” said Sabo. “I’m getting old.”
Sabo went on to play for the Baltimore Orioles in 1994, split the 1995 season between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals before returning to Cincinnati in 1996 for his final season.
Sabo joined the Reds again in 2003 as a talent evaluator and hitting instructor, a position he held through 2007, all while taking baseball advisor positions with the University of Cincinnati, Xavier and his alma mater Michigan. Sabo managed the IMG Academy and became the manager of the Green Bay Bullfrogs, a collegiate summer league team.
In 2018, he was tabbed by Akron to head its baseball team. The program had been eliminated in 2015 by the school as part of cuts made to resolve a $60 million budget deficit.
Starting the program all over again has been more difficult than even Sabo thought.
“I thought it was an opportunity, a good challenge, trying to build something from scratch,” Sabo said. “It’s been a lot harder than I thought it was going to be. I had to recruit 35 new players which is never easy.”
“I wasn’t quite sure what we were going to get.”
Most of the players on the Zips’ roster came from the junior college level until the coach can build his team through recruitment of high school seniors. Pitching and defense have been a surprise, said Sabo, while hitting has been lacking for an Akron team that is 1-11 after losing three of four games to Marshall Saturday and Sunday.
The Zips came into the year predicted to finish last in the 11-team Mid-American Conference.
“All these guys its their first experience at this D-1 level and they’re finding out very quickly it’s a little harder to hit,” Sabo said.
“As the years go by then hopefully we get some better players and get in that MAC Tournament someday.”
Sabo said that being nearly 60 years old (he’s 58) he doesn’t have illusions that coaching Akron will translate into a bigger job. Sabo’s goal, he said, is to develop the Zips into a viable program that he can eventually hand off to a successor who will take it further.
At the same time the Detroit native said he wouldn’t rule out a return to Major League Baseball as a hitting coach or instructor.
Until then, he’s working to develop the offensive skills of a team still searching for a win. A spunky team with nowhere to go but up headed by a man once called Spuds.