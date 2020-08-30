INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Former Russell High School and current West Virginia State University tennis player Kierstin Hensley was selected to be the Mountain East Conference’s honoree for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
The former Kentucky state champion was one of just 39 conference nominees in NCAA Division II. The award recognizes outstanding female student-athletes for a combination of academic and athletic achievements, community service and leadership.
Hensley is a three-time All-MEC first-teamselection, a former Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year and recently named Senior of the Year. She is ranked No. 12 by the ITA in women’s singles, the highest ranking ever for a women’s tennis player in the MEC.
“I am so grateful to be able to represent my team, school, conference, and God at a national level,” Hensley said. “It is truly a dream to be nominated, and I cannot say thank you enough to all of those who have supported me along this amazing journey.”
In addition to starring on the court, helping the Yellow Jackets to the MEC championship, Hensley maintained a 4.0 grade point average and served as a tutor at the Student Success Center, She also gave tennis lessons to middle and high school students and participated in WVSU Cares Days. She graduated in May.