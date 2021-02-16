PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Kierstin Hensley won No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches in Shawnee State’s 4-3 women’s tennis victory over Mount Vernon Nazarene to earn Mid-South Conference player of the week honors.
Hensley, a former Russell High School star ranked No. 4 in the NAIA’s East Region and 15th nationally, teamed with Claire Carruthers to defeat Mount Vernon Nazarene’s Hannah Fugate and Emily Allison at No. 1 doubles, 6-4.
Down 1-0 in the match after MVNU took doubles contests at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, Hensley won 12 of 14 games against Mount Vernon Nazarene’s Hannah Fugate at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-2) to set the tone for SSU as the Bears won four of the six singles matches to win the non-conference matchup.
Overall, Hensley’s 15th place ranking nationally puts her third among all Mid-South Conference singles talents. The senior is ranked behind only Cumberland’s (Tenn.) Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Tomoni Nagao, who are first and second in the NAIA East Region and sixth and seventh nationally, in the Oracle ITA-NAIA National Rankings.
Academically, Hensley has done her part in the classroom, as well. The transfer from West Virginia State has a 4.0 GPA in occupational therapy.