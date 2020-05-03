HUNTINGTON -- Kierstin Hensley began the college tennis season wondering if she was good enough and ended it by being named an All-American.
The former Russell High School and current West Virginia State University star was named a NCAA Division II All-American last week. She is the first Yellow Jackets player ever to earn such an honor.
"I was afraid if I lost a match at No. 1, the girls might not think I should be the team leader," Hensley said in a news release. "But as soon as I started playing those matches at No. 1, I really got a lot of respect from everybody because they kept telling me that they believed I could beat anybody. I give my team credit for giving me the confidence I needed to play at No. 1"
To be an All-American, a player must have been a region champion and at least a first-round winner from the ITA Cup.
Hensley met the criteria when she defeated Salem University's Ana Kunic (6-1, 7-5) in the finals of the NCAA Division II ITA Atlantic Region Championships to capture the women's singles title. She finished ranked No. 12 in the nation by ITA.
A three-year All-Mountain East Conference selection, Hensley was on track to set school records for wins in singles and doubles before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early.
Hensley said she is a combination of grateful and disappointed.
"I wanted to finish my last year by winning the conference and going to the nationals again," Hensley said.
She said winning the MEC-title-clinching match vs. the University of Charleston was her fondest memory, especially since the Eagles won the regular-season meeting. Hensley avenged a loss to Kristine Gegeshidze in a 6-1, 7-5 victory in the tournament finals.
Hensley said she has played tennis since she was 4 and enjoyed her time at Russell, which has produced numerous college and professional players.
"I don;t know if I would have gone to college if it weren't for tennis," Hensley said. "It's brought me so many new experiences and allowed me to meet so many new people."
Hensley said she will continue to play after graduation and hopes to coach. When that will be remains to be seen. The NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the shortened spring seasons, meaning Hensley can return to West Virginia State's team if she desires. If she doesn't return, she plans to attend Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, and earn a Master's Degree in occupational therapy. She also plans to marry in June.
"I'm still weighing my options," Hensley said. "I'm going to do what;'s best for me and my future husband."