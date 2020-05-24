INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Kierstin Hensley continues to stockpile awards.
The former Russell High School and West Virginia State University tennis star was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association 2020 Division II women’s player of the year in the Atlantic Region.
Hensley will be up against the seven other regional winners to gain national recognition from the ITA. The national winners of the awards will be announced at 8 a.m. Tuesday during a special virtual awards ceremony. The awards ceremony can be viewed on the ITA’s Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube accounts.
This is Hensley’s second award from the ITA for the 2019-20 season. She became West Virginia State University’s first All-American tennis player in school history when she was honored at the end of April. Previously, she was named ITA Atlantic Region Player to Watch following her junior year and ITA Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year at the conclusion of her freshman campaign.
After being granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, Hensley will have to decide whether or not she will return next year. Before her plans were derailed by the Coronavirus Pandemic, she was set to marry her longtime boyfriend in June and attend Shawnee State University to pursue a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy. She hasn’t quite made up her mind about what she will do yet.
“I’m still weighing my options. I’m going to do what’s best for me and for my future husband so whatever the decision for that is, I’m going to take that decision.”