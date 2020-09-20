PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Since becoming the head tennis coach of the Shawnee State women’s tennis program as well as the lead man for the men’s tennis program for the Bears, Steve Boone has worked tirelessly in recruiting in order to build up both programs’ efforts.
This past summer, Boone arguably landed his most heralded recruit to date.
Kierstin Hensley, who won two Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) State Championships at nearby Russell High School and later became a national top-15 tennis player in the NCAA Division II ranks at West Virginia State University, has transferred to Shawnee State for her final season of athletic eligibility and will also serve as an assistant coach for the program. Hensley will be pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy while at SSU.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to play tennis at Shawnee State,” Hensley said. “It’s something that I’m getting used to, where meeting a lot of new faces and going to a new school is so different. With the process that has resulted from COVID, I’m getting used to everything.”
At Russell, Hensley wasted no time separating herself from the pack.
Playing high school tennis as early as her fifth-grade season, Hensley qualified for the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back years by appearing in the 2009 KHSAA State Tennis Tournament in singles and the 2010 KHSAA State Tournament in doubles. In the latter appearance, she, along with doubles competitor Emilee Touma, won a match at the state level and advanced to the Round of 32.
While Hensley, as a pre-teen, had already accomplished more than most individuals over half-a-decade older than her, the two state appearances were simply a precursor of what was to come.
From 2012 to 2016, Hensley, alongside younger teammate Maci Ferguson, formed an absolute doubles terror for Russell. In their five full seasons together, the duo were never eliminated before the state quarterfinals. In their final four seasons together, the duo advanced to the KHSAA State Semifinals or further and won the 16th Region Doubles Championship in each season.
Last but most certainly not least, the pair won two KHSAA State Championships in three years — in 2014 and 2016, Hensley’s sophomore and senior seasons — while defeating McCracken County’s Makenna Garneau and Madelyn Kaufmann, and Kaufmann and Sophia Shiben, during the two championship runs.
They accomplished all of that while being named the 16th Region Co-Players of the Year in each of their final three seasons, even setting rarified air for Russell — who had previously produced nationally-ranked WTA pro and two-time KHSAA State Singles Champion Julie Ditty — out of its program.
“I don’t believe that we were even seeded (in the 2014 state title run), which made the awesome accomplishment even more outstanding to us,” Hensley said. “Then to do what we did in 2016 was incredible. It was truly an amazing accomplishment and fun to go on the run that we did.”
Winning two state championships and making an incredible seven state tournament appearances in eight years — in a state that only awards one singles and one doubles champion, no less — will certainly attract college attention from most programs. For Hensley, that opportunity came in the form of West Virginia State.
Her older sister, Kelsey, was big in that process. The eldest Hensley, who posted strong credentials herself with two state doubles appearances and two state singles appearances during her high school days — including two state quarterfinal appearances in 2009 and 2011 — used the respect she garnered with her 52 victories at Charleston (W. Va.) and called up WVSU head coach John Simms.
“One of the reasons that I chose West Virginia State, coming out of high school, was due to Kelsey being close by,” Hensley said. “She lived in Charleston for the first few years that I went to school there, so she was definitely a big factor in me choosing West Virginia State. She even reached out to (West Virginia State women’s tennis coach John) Simms before I had even met him.”
The decision to attend West Virginia State paid off for both parties. Simms parlayed Hensley’s tennis into what has grown into seven consecutive conference championships between the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Mountain East Conference.
Hensley, meanwhile, became one of America’s most feared tennis players, regardless of division.
Her accolades seemingly endless, the 2017 Mountain East Conference and ITA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year was named as an All-MEC talent as a sophomore and as a junior, while West Virginia State, as a team, qualified for the NCAA Sweet 16 in both seasons by winning NCAA Atlantic Region Championships in both years.
As a senior, Hensley started off her final season by winning the ITA Atlantic Region Singles Championships in September 2019.
The spring season, however, came to an abrupt end. When spring sport seasons across the country, and the world, were affected due to COVID-19, it halted the No. 12-ranked NCAA Division II Women’s Singles talent’s momentum.
However, she wasn’t hurt as much by that as an inability to finish the season with her team.
“People asked me how I was feeling,” Hensley said. “It was just hard at the time to articulate what I was going through. I wanted to finish my own career out at West Virginia State, but at the same time, I was also in a good place individually. I was ranked 12th in NCAA Division II. It was very bittersweet. I wanted to compete with my teammates and see where we could’ve gone as a team. That was the biggest disappointment for me.”
Prior to that time, Hensley had already begun planning for her future. She had been in contact with Boone and SSU athletic director Jeff Hamilton about the opportunity to coach tennis beginning this coming fall.
“I reached out to him because I still wanted to be involved with tennis in some form,” Hensley said. “At the time, I was competing for West Virginia State. Then COVID happened. Due to that, we didn’t talk much during March, April, and most of May.”
With an extra year of eligibility on the table for all athletes who competed in the NCAA and NAIA realms during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Boone reached back out to Hensley later in the spring.
This time around, the opportunity was two-fold — one that involved Hensley playing as a graduate transfer while coaching as well.
“Later in May, Coach Boone coached me and said, ‘Do you have an extra year of eligibility?’ It wasn’t something that I really thought about because I was still in that place where my season just ended. At the time, I wasn’t up for it that much because I had been with my team for four years. It was definitely different and took a lot of thought. He said, ‘You don’t have anything to lose here, and we could really use you on the team.’ He was being really awesome about putting my academics first, which was something that I was the most hesitant about. Just starting a master’s program is difficult. I definitely wanted to be involved, but I didn’t know what it was going to be like. He simply told me, ‘Not everybody gets this chance. I don’t want you to be saying that you should’ve played.’ I thought about that, and knew that I still had that competitive fire to give it a go.”
As she’s gone through her first weeks of practice, Hensley realized those words weren’t hollow, either.
“He’s been really awesome about academics coming first,” Hensley said. “His composure and attitude about academics has definitely made me feel more comfortable as I’ve seen him interact with players and their own academics.”
With the hope for a complete 2020-2021 academic year, Hensley, herself, is hoping to go out with a bang.
“I’ve been very blessed,” Hensley said. “I’m excited to compete and see what we can do, especially as we hopefully get more matches going during the spring.”