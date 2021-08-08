PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Shawnee State University graduate student Kierstin Hensley was named an academic All-American last week.
The former Russell High School tennis star and occupational therapy major posted a 4.0 grade point average to earn All-American honors from CoSIDA. She is one of just two players in NAIA to do so.
Hensley went a perfect 12-0 in singles while teaming with Claire Carruthers to g0 10-3 at the No. 1 doubles slot. Both tallies are program records.
In each of her four seasons, Hensley was named first-team all-conference, earning three first-team all-Mountain East Conference honors at West Virginia State and a first-team All-MSC accolade at SSU. She was a three-time Mountain East Conference Champion and a two-time NCAA Sweet 16 participant at WVSU.
Her CoSIDA Academic All-American honor made Hensley one of merely five NAIA women's tennis players in the country to be honored with first- or second-team billing. Georgia Gwinnett's Maria Genovese -- the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team member of the year for the at-large division -- was the additional first-team honoree while Tabor (Kansas') Olivia Brubacher, Indiana Tech's Vero Jimenez and Cumberlands (Kentucky's) Tomoni Nagao earned second-team billing for the sport of tennis.
The CoSIDA Academic All-American at-large division honors the sports outside of the main stick-and-ball sports, and cross country/track. These sports include golf, bowling, swimming, dance, cheerleading, and lacrosse along with tennis.
