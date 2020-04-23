PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Former Russell High School golf star Ben Wilson, now with Shawnee State University, was honored for his off-the-course achievements.
Wilson, a junior, capped his college career with Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Team accolades.
Student-athletes are nominated for the Champions of Character Team by their coaches based on campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA — which include integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
Wilson carries a 3.65 grade point average in the classroom and was named as an academic all-MSC honoree in each of the three years.
Wilson helped the Bears win three invitationals in a single semester last fall for the first time since 2005. He also was one of five individuals to earn academic all-MSC honors, helping set a program for the most academic awards in a single season. Wilson became the second three-time academic All-MSC honoree in the history of the program, joining Rob Pell, who did so in the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons.