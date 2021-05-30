PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — In the course of her tennis career, Shawnee State University graduate student Kierstin Hensley has accomplished a list of feats that only the top two or three percent of players ever obtain while playing the sport of tennis.
The former Russell graduate, however, isn’t done adding accomplishments to her plate.
Coming off of an outstanding season where Hensley went a combined 22-3 overall between the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles positions, Hensley was awarded in appropriate fashion as she was named as a 2021 honorable mention NAIA All-American.
Hensley, who transferred to Shawnee State after an outstanding career at West Virginia State that saw the former Russell High School star collect the 2017 Mountain East Conference freshman of the year honor, become a 2019 ITA Atlantic Regional singles tournament champion, earn two trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 and win three MEC Championships while collecting All-MEC and NCAA Division II All-American honors at WVSU, continued her torrid pace at Shawnee State.
In 2021, Hensley went 12-0 at the No. 1 singles position and obtained a No. 6 seed in the Mid-South Conference Tournament.
Overall, Hensley was one of six Mid-South Conference players to be named as a NAIA All-American. She joins Cumberland (Tennessee’s) Ainoha Garijo Garrido; The Cumberlands (Kentucky’s) Tomoni Nagao; and Lindsey Wilson’s Alexandra Parra, Lucia Mora, and Parisa Rachdanone as players who obtained NAIA All-American slots.
For her college career, Hensley finished with 42-1 overall record. She holds a 4.0 grade point average as an occupational therapy major. While her playing eligibility has concluded, Hensley is expected to return to the Shawnee State tennis programs as an assistant coach.
Hensley becomes the ninth NAIA All-American that Shawnee State has posted this season, joining EJ Onu and James Jones (men’s basketball), Brandie Snow (women’s basketball), Jonah Phillips (cross country), Hunter Hoover (cross country and indoor track), Chloe Long (women’s bowling), Kenzie Pennington (women’s swimming), and Macie Rhoads (volleyball).