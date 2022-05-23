HUNTINGTON — Call it a mutual attraction.
Lakeway Christian Academy liked what it saw in Shannon Lewis and the veteran basketball coach was enamored with the White Pine, Tennessee, high school. The two created a match, as Lewis has accepted the position as head girls basketball coach there.
The former Huntington St. Joe head coach spent last season as an assistant at Cabell Midland. When people from Lakeway Christian called, Lewis said he couldn’t resist a return to being the head man of a program.
“The state director of AAU in Tennessee texted me and wanted to know if I’d be interested in this job,” Lewis said. “I actually knew about the school. I’d inquired about the school a couple of years ago, He knew some people over there. The next thing I know, I get a phone call from the guy who built the school. We talked a little bit on a Tuesday. They asked me to come interview on a Thursday. They offered me the job on a Friday and I accepted it on (May 17).”
In Lewis, Lakeway Christian gets a coach with nine state championships and a 334-112 record. He led the Irish to 12 state title games, a No. 22 national ranking in 2019 and a No. 13 ranking in 2020. The St. Joe program produced 30 college players under Lewis’ guidance.
“Coach Lewis understands that Lakeway Christian Academy women’s basketball is not just about wins and losses,” Lakeway head of schools Kevin Cline said. “He is committed to the character development of his players that will help them be winners off the court.”
That explains Lakeway Christian’s attraction to Lewis. The former Marshall University golfer’s interest in Lakeway Christian was equally evident.
“You ought to see these facilities,” Lewis said. “They have an indoor practice turf football field. Everything is brand spanking new. It’s immaculate. The gym is like a small college.”
The job comes with lofty expectations. Competing in the small private school division, Lakeway Christian features a coach who has won a state championship in each respective sport.
“They expect to win,” Lewis said. “They expect you to be good to the kids. It’s a good atmosphere, good Christian school, good people. It’s a good situation.”
The Lions went 30-6 last season and have been strong since the school opened in 2018. Coach Randy Coffman resigned after his father died so he could take care of his mother.
Lewis said he met with his players on Wednesday and met their parents on Monday. He said he’s excited to get started, but the Barboursville native will miss home.
“I was really comfortable at Midland,” Lewis said. “They let me do a lot. Midland was a great situation. This opportunity came up and they gave me a deal I couldn’t pass up. They have a solid returning team.”
While the 2022-2023 schedule in nearly set, Lewis said he hopes to play teams from the Tri-State in future seasons.
“I’ll definitely be looking to play Boyd County, Fairland, Spring Valley, Cabell Midland, Huntington High, programs such as those,” Lewis said.