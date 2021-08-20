MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following the awarding of a scholarship to defensive back Malachi Ruffin on Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown noted that more such feel-good, but well-earned, moments were on the way.
That played out on Wednesday, when walk-on wide receive Graeson Malashevich joined Ruffin on the scholarship list.
Malashevich’s family was on-hand in the Puskar Center to announce the scholarship.
The recipient of the 2021 Tommy Nickolich Award, presented by the Blue & Gold News to the walk-on who has distinguished himself via his attitude and work ethic, Malashevich elbowed his way onto the field early in his career, earning the starting holding spot after redshirting in his initial season at WVU in 2019.
Malashevich has been the very definition of the well-rounded student athlete, earning first team spots on the Academic All Big 12 squads in his first two seasons.
The former Spring Valley standout also nabbed one of this spring’s Iron Mountaineer Awards, presented to those who excel in offseason strength programs.
Participating mostly as a holder in 2020, Malashevich also had one reception for 30 yards and one punt return for five yards, while continuing to work toward more playing time in those two roles this year.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
