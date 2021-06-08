HUNTINGTON -- The University of Charleston is a popular destination for local high school stars, several of whom played well in the 2020-2021 season.
Here's a look at how six of them fared:
- Griffin Adkins, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. Adkins started eight of 26 games and batted .206 as a red-shirt freshman. He drove in eight runs and slugged .410, with a .324 on base percentage. Adkins succeeded on all seven of his stolen base attempts.
- R.J. Engel, Hurricane H.S., football. A red-shirt freshman, Engle caught one pass for one yard last season. The reception came against North Carolina-Pembroke.
- Abby Lee, Huntington St. Joe H.S., basketball. Lee averaged 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. She made 26 of 62 shots, 14 of 32 from 3-point range, and 13 of 16 free throws as a true freshman.
- Brooke Lucas, Hurricane H.S., soccer. A sophomore, Lucas played 110 minutes and took three shots, one on goal, last season.
- Tim McCutchen, Hurricane H.S., football. A sophomore kicker, McCutchen made all four of his field goal attempts, including a 49-yarder against Notre Dame College of Ohio. McCutchen was successful on 14 of 20 extra point tries. He averaged 47.2 yards per kickoff and booted four touchbacks.
- Katie Swann, Spring Valley H.S., tennis. A red-shirt junior, Swann went 2-0 in doubles and 0-1 in singles this shortened season. She starred in previous seasons, earning All-Mountain East Conference honors and was named MEC freshman of the year.