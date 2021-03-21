MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande junior Taylor Webb has been named the River States Conference softball player of the week.
Webb, an outfielder from Willow Wood, Ohio, and former Symmes Valley High school star hit .556 with 15 hits and nine runs scored in eight games. She led the RedStorm on its southern swing to South Carolina and Georgia by going 15 for 27 at the plate with two doubles, two triples, a homer and seven RBI.
Webb hit safely in all eight games with highlights being 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs versus Cairn University and 3 for 4 with a double versus No. 6 Georgia Gwinnett. Another big game was going 2 for 2 with a double, homer and two RBIs versus Clarks Summit.