RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande right fielder Taylor Webb racked up 14 hits in six games to win River States Conference softball player of the week for April 26 through May 2.
The junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, hit .560 (14 for 25) with nine of her 14 hits — six doubles and three home runs — going for extra bases. The former Symmes Valley High School star also scored eight runs and drove in 14.
In a non-conference doubleheader sweep of rival Shawnee State, Webb was 5 for 7 with two doubles, two homers and five runs batted in.
She had four hits, including a homer, and three RBI in a sweep of Carlow and capped off the week with a big day of five hits — four doubles — and six RBI in taking two games from Point Park.
Webb led Rio Grande to a 45-14 record, 18-4 in the RSC, and a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.