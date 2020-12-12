ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fort Frye at Fairland lived up to its billing.
The Cadets (3-0) edged the Dragons 54-53 Saturday night at the Carl York Center in a battle of two of the state’s Division III boys high school basketball powers.
The Dragons’ Jacob Polcyn’s 18-foot shot at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim, sparking a celebration, then sighs of relief, from the Fort Frye bench.
Fairland trailed 52-51 after Aiden Porter made two free throws with 55 seconds left, and had the ball after Jordan Williams deflected a Kelton Fogle pass to teammate Gavin Hunt. Owen Brown, though came up with a steal and Fogle converted it into two points for a 54-51 lead with 25 seconds to play.
Fairland pulled within 54-53 after Nate Thacker made a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left. The Cadets then missed a free throw, giving the home team a chance to win, but Polcyn’s shot was just short.
The Dragons didn’t shoot well, making 19 of 46 shots, despite many open looks. Fairland went 6 for 22 from 3-point range, with usually sharp-shooting senior guard Clayton Thomas hitting 2 of 13 shots, all but three from 3-point range. The Dragons also made just 9 of 15 free throws attempts.
Fogle, meanwhile, went 9 for 16 to score a game-high 24 points. Nic Hart scored 11 as the Cadets went 22 of 45 from the floor, 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
Porter, averaging 29.6 points per game coming in, led Fairland with 19 points. Williams grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.
Fort Frye jumped ahead early, leading 18-7 after one quarter. The Dragons scored the next 10 points, but still trailed 26-20 at halftime. Porter scored nine points in the third quarter to make it 41-41 heading to the final eight minutes.
Polcyn’s foul shot to begin the fourth quarter gave the Dragons a 42-41 lead and they still were ahead as late as the 2:53 mark after Hunt made a layup to make it 49-48. Brown’s basket off an offensive rebound gave Fort Frye a 50-49 lead with 2:11 remaining and the Cadets never trailed again.
The loss was the first at home for Fairland since a 79-62 setback to Trotwood-Madison on Dec. 12, 2015.
The Dragons return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. Ironton.
FORT FRYE 18 8 15 13 — 54: Hart 5-10 1-1 0-1 11, O. Brown 3-5 0-0 0-0 6, Huffman 3-7 2-3 0-0 8, Medley 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Fogle 9-15 2-3 4-7 24, Layton 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Booker 1-2 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 24-45 6-9 4-8 54.
FAIRLAND 7 13 21 12 — 53: Polcyn 3-7 0-2 1-2 7, Porter 8-15 1-5 2-5 19, Hunt 3-4 1-2 2-5 19, Williams 1-1 0-0 3-4 5, Schmidt 2-5 2-3 0-0 6, N. Thacker 0-1 0-0 3-4 3, Thomas 2-13 2-10 0-0 6. Totals: 19-46 6-22 9-15 53.
Rebounds: FF 22 (Hart 6), F 24 (Williams 10). Steals: FF 4 (Fogle 2), F 9 (Williams 3). Fouls: FF 12, F 13. Blocked shots: FF none, F 2 (Porter, Williams). Turnovers: FF 13, F 11.