HUNTINGTON — The former site of the Columbus Motor Speedway will be the home of a different race in November.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association cross country championships are scheduled to take place at Fortress Obetz, opened in 2017 on the former site of the Columbus Motor Speedway.
The meet generally attracts more than 11,000 fans, making it one of the larger cross country events in the nation. Much of the race will be visible from the facility’s 6,500-seat grandstands and will be shown and five video boards.
“We can’t wait for our student-athletes and Ohio’s entire cross country community to experience the state championships at Fortress Obetz,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “This facility is so impressive, from the course layout for the competitors to being more spectator-friendly for the fans, and we are thrilled to sign a five-year agreement. We would like to thank National Trail Raceway for hosting the state championships for the last nine years and doing an outstanding job as our host.”
Fortress Obetz was built to host sporting events, concerts, festivals and more. It was home to the Ohio Machine professional lacrosse team from 2017-19.
“The Village of Obetz is extremely proud and excited to partner with the OHSAA,” said National Director of Athletic Operations and Facilities Promotion Steve Adams. “We feel our Memorial Park and the Fortress is perfectly suited for the OHSAA Cross Country State Tournament. We have created a safe and challenging course for the runners and kept the spectator experience in mind as well.”
The grandstand includes 1,100 flip-down seats, 2,000 bench-back seats and 3,400 bleacher seats.
National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio, 20 miles east of Columbus, hosted the state championships from 2011 through 2019. From 1985 through 2010, the event took place at Scioto Downs, just south of Columbus.