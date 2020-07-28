Essential reporting in volatile times.

EDITORS NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from various colleges:

  • Lucas Cooper, Hurricane H.S., Ohio Wesleyan football. A junior, Cooper earned second-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors last season when he started all 10 games and finished fifth in the league in tackles with 86. He made a season-high 13 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss and 1 1/2 sacks vs. Hiram. Cooper intercepted one pass and recovered one fumble.
  • Cecil Fletcher, Chesapeake H.S., Ohio Wesleyan track. Fletcher long jumped 22-1 3/4 to win the long jump and 41-9 3/4 to win the triple jump at the Wittenberg Tiger Invitational to capture the NCAC athlete of the week award. He long jumped 21-10 to take first place at Ohio Wesleyan's Ron Althof Invitational. Fletcher was part of the 4x800 relay team that ran 1:31.45 to win the Bob Shannon Invitational at Denison University. He helped the Bishops win the NCAC 8x400 in 1:30.36.
  • Walker James, Hurricane H.S., Ohio Wesleyan football. A freshman, James appeared in four games last season. He made three tackles, one solo, one sack and 1 1/2 for loss. 
  • Kevin Meadows, Wheelersburg H.S., Ohio Wesleyan football. A freshman, Meadows appeared in two games in 2019. He made one tackle against Hiram.

