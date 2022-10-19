A popular saying in football is "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks."
Whoever coined that phrase didn't take into account a team running four guys under center. Fairland (6-3) did that last week in a 20-6 victory over Coal Grove and it worked, putting the Dragons in position to clinch a home game in the first round of the playoffs with a victory over arch-rival Chesapeake (2-7). Fairland entertains the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
With starter Peyton Jackson out after suffering an injury a week earlier in a 34-0 loss at Portsmouth, Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham turned to Steeler Leep, Brycen Hunt, Jack Hayden and Keegan Smith to fill the void. Cunningham said all played well.
"We played somewhat musical quarterback," Cunningham said with a chuckle. "We had prepared for this. It started this summer when we were preparing for what if this happens, what if that happens. You can't anticipate everything, but we had a plan in place for this."
Leep led the way, rushing 18 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns, completing 4 of 6 passes for 60 yards. The senior also caught a 31-yard pass and made seven tackles on defense. Hunt was no slouch, either, catching a 60-yard pass. He had a 64-yard touchdown run called back by a penalty.
Fairland has won five straight in the series, which Chesapeake leads by two wins. Other than last year's 42-0 game, though, recent contests have been at least fairly close. The Dragons won 46-28 in 20-17, 30-26 in 2018, 36-33 in 2019 and 28-13 in 2020. The Panthers last won in 2016, 35-18.
"Anytime you coach in a rivalry game you usually have a good week of practice," Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said. "You want to go out and perform well on Friday night. When you have a chance to beat your rival, there's really no need to get the kids fired up. They already are."
Chesapeake is on a six-game losing skid, but all of those teams have a shot at the playoffs, with five already clinching berths. The Panthers have an outside shot of making the postseason, but would need a near-miraculous series of upsets to take place.
Cunningham said he is wary of Chesapeake.
"The first things is records can't be considered," Cunningham said. "We've been on both sides of this rivalry. Chesapeake was winning against us before we started this streak. Coach Knipp will have them ready. He does a very good job."
Fairland owns extra motivation. With a victory, its seven-member senior class will become the winningest in program history.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
