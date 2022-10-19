The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland’s Steeler Leep (27) carries the ball against Portsmouth Friday night during a high school football game at the Trojan Coliseum in Portsmouth, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

A popular saying in football is "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks."

Whoever coined that phrase didn't take into account a team running four guys under center. Fairland (6-3) did that last week in a 20-6 victory over Coal Grove and it worked, putting the Dragons in position to clinch a home game in the first round of the playoffs with a victory over arch-rival Chesapeake (2-7). Fairland entertains the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

