BELFRY, Ky. — Alezha Turner’s 19 points sparked Huntington High’s girls basketball team to its fourth straight win on Saturday at the Battle at Belfry with a 75-39 victory over the host Pirates.
Huntington (4-1) will be host to Boyd County (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Lions are the only team to have beaten the Highlanders this season.
HUNTINGTON 23 21 17 14 — 75: Katie Swann 14, LaTahia Jackson 16, Viars 5, Alezha Turner 19, Madison Slash 13, Goodson 6, Anderson 2.
BELFRY 8 15 11 5 — 39: Varney 4, Fletcher 9, Thornsbury 8, Sullivan 3, Layne 6, Justice 5, Coley 3.