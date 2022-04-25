Local high school student-athletes continued to amaze in the last week, putting up some astonishing performances. Lincoln County softball catcher Jose Bird hit three home runs in a game last week and four in a row in a two-game span.
Meigs junior pitcher Ethan Stewart became the ninth in Ohio high school baseball history to strike out 21 batters in a game, as he shut out Athens 9-0. He fanned 20 consecutive batters and also went 4 for 4 with six runs batted in.
Portsmouth threw back-to-back baseball no-hitters last week. Daewin Spence blanked Coal Grove with a perfect game. Two days later, Tyler Duncan shut down Chesapeake. Duncan came within a runner reaching on a dropped third strike of hurling a perfect game.
Lawrence County softball coach Kenny Horn won his 200th game. Former Fairland runner Jessica Price of Shawnee State broke the Bears record in the 5,000-meter run in 16:42.59 in winning at a meet at Ohio State. Former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts of the University of Alabama leads the Southeastern Conference with 105 strikeouts. Jefferson’s baseball team has won at least 20 games every season since 1977.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington High swimmer Henry Sheils (Pennsylvania); Russell basketball star Brady Bell (University of the Cumberlands); Tug Valley basketball player Ethan Colegrove (Pikeville); East Carter soccer players Anthony Manzoni and Christian Winter (Alice Lloyd);
Ashland golfer Connor Calhoun (Transylvania); Wheelersburg soccer goalkeeper Brynley Preston (Otterbein), runners Karley Kouns and Casey Doerr (Rio Grande) and basketball player Alaina Keeney (Thomas More); South Webster volleyball player Rylee McGraw (Ohio Christian);
Winfield kicker Mor Ilderton (Concord); Huntington Prep basketball player Cruz Davis (Iona); Portsmouth West basketball player Jesse Dixon (Edison State).
COMMITMENTS: Cabell Midland basketball star Chandler Schmidt (Navy); Logan girls basketball star Peyton Ilderton (Marshall); Rock Hill runner Hunter Blagg (Rio Grande); Martin County basketball player Brady Dingess (Morehead State); former Huntington High and Chapmanville basketball player Andrew Shull (Pitt-Johnstown); Wheelersburg quarterback Jake Gregg (Wittenberg); Lincoln County girls basketball standout Kenley Kveton (West Virginia Wesleyan).
OFFERS: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin (Miami, Kent State, West Virginia); Ironton running backs Jaquez Keyes (Coastal Carolina) and Amari Felder (Fairmont State); South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton and linebacker Mondrell Dean and George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Kent State).
VISITS: Ashland linebacker Landon Himes (Wittenberg); linebacker Pete Rose III, Pete Rose’s grandson, of Cincinnati St. Xavier (West Virginia); Fairland defensive lineman Steven Rhodes (Ohio Northern) and defensive back Steeler Leep (Pennsylvania); Huntington High offensive lineman Gavin Adkins, Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach and Hurricane defensive back Bryson Murrell (Morehead State).
WEST VIRGINIA PENGUINS: Youngstown State added former Wyoming East girls basketball star Emily Saunders of Tennessee from the transfer portal.
The Penguins now have West Virginia natives Saunders, Paige Shy (Marshall) and Dena Jarrells (Chattanooga) of Huntington St. Joe and Shay Kirby (Parkersburg, Austin Peay) as transfers on the roster.
“We have a few inroads down there,” YSU associate head coach John Nicolais said.
Also, former Morgantown all-stater Kaitlyn Ammons transferred from De Paul to Duquesne.
COACHING CHANGES: Former Wheelersburg and Russell boys basketball coach Tom Barrick was hired by Green. Barrick has 505 wins in 33 seasons. He also coached at Eastern-Brown. Jeani Gollihue resigned as softball coach at Greenup County. Seth Miller was named interim coach.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland’s Hanley Riner and Aiden Cottrell won Mountain State Athletic Conference tennis championships. Rock Hill’s boys and Fairland’s girls won the Schneider Funeral Home Invitational track meet at Chesapeake.
Former Cabell Midland pitcher Madison Jeffrey made his professional debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers Single-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday and struck out the final batter to earn a save. Former Fairland softball star Carrie Hinkle Roland was voted into the Marshall University Hall of Fame.
Marshall’s softball game with Morehead State Wednesday featured local former high school stars Rielly Lucas (Cabell Midland), Cameron Michallas (Huntington), Katie Adams (Hurricane) and Brianna McCown (George Washington) of the Thundering Herd and Kirya Kingery (Cabell Midland) and Peyton Jordan (Point Pleasant) of the Eagles.
Former Capital defensive back Breece Hoff transferred from New Hampshire to the University of Charleston.