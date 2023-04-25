Cabell Midland's Jayda Allie (15) attempts to pass the ball over Huntington's Amara Jackson (1) as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Four local high school girls basketball stars were picked to play in the West Virginia North-South All-Star Classic.
Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler of Cabell Midland, Hallie Bailey of Spring Valley and Autumn Block of Nitro were named to the South team for the June 9 game at the South Charleston Community Center. Spring Valley's Bo Miller was named coach, with Summers County's Chad Meador his assistant.
Allie averaged 16 points per game this past season and Wheeler netted 14 points and 10.1 rebounds. Bailey averaged 12 points per contest and Block dropped in 11.3.
Also on the South squad is Meghan Taylor of Winfield, Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont of Summers County, Cadence Stewart of Greenbrier East, Lataja Creasy of Woodrow Wilson, McKenna Hall of Ripley, Taylor Maddox of Nitro, Adyson Hines of James Monroe, Trista Lester of River View, Alanna McKenzie of Riverside, Natalie Blankenship of Logan and Autumn Bane of Princeton.
The North team is coached by James Beckman of East Fairmont, with Sharon Baird of Webster County assisting. Players include Gabby Reep of Bridgeport, Olivia Toland of North Marion, Avery Childers of Robert C. Byrd, Braylee Corbin of Petersburg, Rebekah Rupert of Ritchie County, Sophie Abraham of Wheeling Park, Morgan Cochran of East Fairmont, Mia Henkins and Lindsay Bechtel of Morgantown, Sydney Baird of Webster County, Abby McDonough of Doddridge County, Ana Young of Pendleton County, Zoe Davis of St. Marys, Kadie Colebank of Tucker County and Mackenzie Brezovec of Jefferson.
