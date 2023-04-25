The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Midland's Jayda Allie (15) attempts to pass the ball over Huntington's Amara Jackson (1) as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland during a sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

Four local high school girls basketball stars were picked to play in the West Virginia North-South All-Star Classic.

Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler of Cabell Midland, Hallie Bailey of Spring Valley and Autumn Block of Nitro were named to the South team for the June 9 game at the South Charleston Community Center. Spring Valley's Bo Miller was named coach, with Summers County's Chad Meador his assistant.

