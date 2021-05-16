RIO GRANDE, Ohio -- Former high school softball stars Taylor Webb of Symmes Valley, Kenzie Cremeens of Ironton and Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill (Ohio), all of the University of Rio Grande, were named to the all-River States Conference team.
Brisker was named player of the year and newcomer of the year. She is hitting .474 with eight home runs and 33 runs batted in. Brisker has tallied 64 hits, 27 for extra bases, for an .844 slugging percentage.
Brisker, who didn't join the RedStorm squad until the conclusion of the basketball season, also has seven triples, which ranks eighth in the NAIA. She's also tied for 13th nationally with 56 runs scored.
Cremeens is batting .378 with six home runs and 45 RBI. She also has 18 doubles, three triples and a .601 slugging percentage.
Webb is hitting .422 with a team-high 11 home runs, 20 doubles and 69 RBI. She also has four triples and a .721 slugging percentage, with her RBI total ranking second nationally.
Also named was the RSC Softball Championship of Character Team. One representative from each school was nominated by their head coach for best exhibiting the NAIA's five character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship. Rio Grande's representative is former River Valley standout Cierra Roberts.