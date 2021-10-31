HUNTINGTON -- Familiar foes will meet in the second round of the Ohio high school football playoffs Saturday.
In Division VI, No. 2 seed Fairland (9-1) will play host to 10th-seeded Worthington Christian (8-2) at 7 p.m. at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. The Dragons moved to round two with a 47-0 rout of 15th seed Buckeye Trail on Saturday. The Warriors upset No. 7 Columbus Africentric 23-12 in the first round.
Fairland and Worthington Christian never have met in football, but the Warriors topped the Dragons 50-28 in basketball in the Division III, Region 11 championship game last season on their way to the state finals.
In Division V, Ironton (10-1) will entertain Portsmouth (8-3) at 7 p.m. at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The longtime rivals played on Oct. 22 in the regular-season finale in Ironton, with the Fighting Tigers winning 36-9.
Top-seeded Ironton advanced to the second round with a 49-6 drubbing of No. 16 seed Wellston on Saturday. The ninth-seeded Trojans advanced with a 38-22 triumph at No. 8 Zane Trace.
Fifth seed Wheelersburg (8-3) rallied to defeat 12th-seeded Portsmouth West 23-14 Saturday to earn a game at No. 4 seed West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-1). The Generals clobbered No. 13 Columbus Ready 35-6 Saturday.
Ridgewood beat the Pirates 13-10 in the 2020 playoffs and 42-17 in the 2019 postseason.
Had Symmes Valley and Coal Grove won Saturday, they'd have met this week in the Division VI playoffs. The No. 5 seed Vikings (9-1) fell to 12th-seeded KIPP Columbus 16-13 Saturday. No. 13 seed Coal Grove (5-4) lost at No. 4 seed Barnesville 36-6.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
