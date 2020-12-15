Essential reporting in volatile times.

Spring Valley offensive linemen Wyatt Milum and Bryce Biggs work through drills during the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Huntington. Both players are expected to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Wednesday is a day when commitments become more than words.

Spring Valley standouts Bryce Biggs (Marshall) and Wyatt Milum (West Virginia), join Ironton’s Reid Carrico (Ohio State) and Gallia Academy’s Riley Starnes (Toledo) in signing National Letters of Intent to play college football.

Such events usually come with much fanfare, but because of COVID-19, some will be scaled back. Biggs and Milum said they will sign from home. Carrico will sign at Ironton High’s Conley Center with masks and social distancing tempering what would have been a huge turnout.

Carrico and Milum are high school All-Americans who rank among the top 150 recruits in the Class of 2021.

Milum, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, was rated by 247Sports the No. 1 player in West Virginia, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 101 player overall. He chose WVU from at least 19 major college offers.

Carrico, a 6-3, 235-pound linebacker, ranked 53rd overall nationally, No. 1 at inside linebacker and the No. 4 player in Ohio. He chose the Buckeyes over at least 30 major college offers.

Biggs, a 6-6, 270-pound tackle, received 14 FBS offers. Starnes, a 6-7, 305-pound tackle, picked up 11 major college offers.

Other players throughout West Virginia and the Tri-State who plan to sign Wednesday include Poca running back Ethan Payne with Marshall, George Washington kicker Michael Hughes with Appalachian State, South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton with Cincinnati, and Jackson tight end Treylan Davis with WVU.

