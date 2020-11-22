HUNTINGTON -- Four Wheelersburg High School players were named to the All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball first team.
Pirates players Kylee Barney, Lauren Jolly, Emily Boggs and Kaylee Darnell were named to the squad.
South Webster swept the individual honors, with Faith Maloney taking offensive player of the year, Graci Claxon defender of the year and Darcee Claxon top coach. The were joined on the all-league team by teammates Gwen Messer and Bri Claxon.
Also on the team were, Haidyn Wamsley and Reagan Lewis of Northwest; Carli Knight of Waverly; Ally Coriell of Minford; Eden Cline of Portsmouth West; Skylar White of Eastern-Pike; Rylee Morrow of Lucasville Valley; and Chloe Chambers of Oak Hill.
The second team featured Ryleigh Meeker and Lyndsay Heimbach of Wheelersburg; Bella Claxon and Kendall Bender of South Webster; Ava Jenkins and Audrey Knittel of Northwest; Sarah Thompson and Kelli Stewart of Waverly; Livi Shonkwiler of Minford; Maelynn Howell of Portsmouth West; Andee Lester of Eastern-Pike; Tory Donini of Lucasville Valley; and Baylee Howell of Oak Hill.
In SOC Division I, Portsmouth Notre Dame took all individual honors. Claire Dettwiller was offensive player of the year, Ava Hassel defensive player of the year, Cassidy Roney coach of the year.
Joining Dettwiller and Hassel on the first team were teammates Chloe Delabar and Annie Dettwiller; Shaley Munion, Katie Fife and Jordyn Mathias of Portsmouth Clay; Brooklyn Leedy and Kenzi Ferneau of Western-Pike; Ellie Johnson and Alison Klaiber of Symmes Valley; Shelby Easter of New Boston; Kame Sweeney of Green; and Grace Smith of Sciotoville East.
The second team included, Malllory Boland and Madison Brown of Notre Dame; Kyleigh Oliver and Kailey Ware of Portsmouth Clay; Paige Davis and Mea Henderson of Western-Pike; Kylee Jenkins and Kylee Thompson of Symmes Valley; Kenzie Whitley of New Boston; Ava Jenkins of Green and Caiden Maddix of Portsmouth East.