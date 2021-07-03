HUNTINGTON -- Ravyn Goodson's preferred superhero is Batman, but maybe Batman's favorite superhero is Ravyn Goodson.
Goodson, a recent graduate of Huntington High, leaves the school with four state championship medals -- three in track and one in basketball. Had COVID-19 not wiped out the 2020 seasons, she might have had another in each sport.
"It kind of sucked I didn't get a chance to win four in a row," Goodson said of the Class AAA girls discus title. "I never take anything for granted, but I think I would have won."
Goodson's confidence shan't be confused for cockiness. Humble and thankful, she credited coaches and teammates for helping her in the throwing circle and on the the basketball court. That she would have won as a junior was likely. Goodson is the only freshman girl ever to win the state title in the discus throw with a heave of 114 feet, 9 inches.
Goodson ended her high school competition with a personal-best throw of 120 feet, 6 inches. It came on her first try.
"It shocked me that it was on the first throw because that never happens," Goodson said. "I get really mental about this stuff."
Goodson's mental and physical prowess attracted the attention of plenty of college recruiters. She chose Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, to continue her track and field career.
"Otterbein was the second school to reach out to me and I visited," Goodson said. "I liked the campus. I talked to a professor in the field I'm about tom major in and I like what I heard."
Goodson, who said she will major in athletic training, also liked that Otterbein offers an accelerated program that will allow her to complete her bachelors ad masters degrees in five years.
Goodson helped the Highlanders to a state championship in girls basketball, topping it with a 58-49 triumph over Cabell Midland in the finals on May 1. Six weeks later, she took home individual gold in track.
Which sport Goodson prefers depends on what time of year it is.
"It was great to win a championship as a team," Goodson said. "I can't really pick which one is better. They both made my time at Huntington High enjoyable."
The 5-foot-9 senior was a force inside and out on the court. She said she'll miss playing basketball.
"I'm going to Otterbein for track, but I would really mind if the basketball coach reached out to me," Goodson said, with a laugh.
A self-described superhero nerd who debates teachers about the subject, Goodson also is a talented painter. She said that hobby is fun and basketball is appealing, but track will pay for college. She began track in sixth grade and hoped to throw the javelin, only to find out that Cabell County schools don't offer that sport. Goodson immediately took to the discus.
Goodson said she will investigate whether Otterbein offers the javelin.
"I know they have the hammer," Goodson said. "I look forward to trying that."
If history is any indication, Otterbein will need to rewrite the record book with Goodson's name at the top of the hammer throw file.