HUNTINGTON — Four Symmes Valley High School football players were named to the All-Southern Ohio Conference Division I first team.
Josh Ferguson, Luke Leith, Levi Niece and Eli Patterson were Vikings selected for the squad.
Brayden Campbell of Northwest and Dillon Mattox of Eastern-Pike were named co-offensive players of the year. Evan Lintz of Northwest was named defensive player of the year. Caleb Crabtree of Northwest was chosen lineman of the year and the Mohawks’ Bill Crabtree coach of the year.
Also named to the team were:
From Northwest, Wyatt Brackman, Alex Baer, Kaden Zumbro, Dakota Secrest and Hunter Townsend; from Eastern-Pike, Logan Clemmons, Bryce Myers, Jake Tribby and Kyle Beasley; from Sciotoville East, Leviticus Justice, Austin Baughman and Landehn Pernell; from Portsmouth Notre Dame, Logan Emnett, Caleb Nichols and Dylan Seison; and from Green, Ethan Huffman.
The second team included, from Symmes Valley, Grayson Walsh and Derek Crum; Northwest, Connor Lintz, Zane Gilley and Waylon McGlone; from Eastern-Pike, Wyatt Hines, Matt Conley and Malik Harris, from Sciotoville East, Keagan Jackson and Ethan Rase; from Portsmouth Notre Dame, Amari Harmon and Carter Campbell; and from Green, Ethan Hayslip and Kaleb LaFollette.
The SOC Division II team featured offensive player of the year Haydn’ Shanks of Waverly, co-defensive players of the year Eli Tilley of Portsmouth West and Zeke Brown of Waverly, lineman of the year Blake Richardson of Wheelersburg and coach of the year Chris Crabtree of Waverly.
Also named to the first team were, from Wheelersburg, Matthew Miller, Gage Adkins, Josh Clark and Carson Williams; from Waverly, Will Futhey, Phoenix Wolf, Spencer Pollard, Jaxson Poe, Penn Morrison and Andrew Welch; from Oak Hill, Brock Harden, Conor Dickens, Cameron Kerns and Flint Barger; from Portsmouth West, Eli Tilley, Ryan Sissel, Luke Bradford and Luke Wroten; from Minford, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and Matthew Risner and from Lucasville Valley, Ty Perkins and Devin Wiley.
The second team included, from Wheelersburg, Jake Gregg, Eli Swords and Kenny Sanderlin; from Waverly, Wyatt Crabtree, Mark Stulley and Brock Adamsl from Oak Hill, Evan Fisher and Brandon Beam; from Portsmouth West, Ashton Klaiber and Jeffery Bishop; from Minford, Tate Walker; and from Lucasville Valley, George Arnett.