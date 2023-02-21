The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Four hundred and twenty-five pounds of weight clanked back down onto the squat rack, and Eli Neal promptly took off his weightlifting belt and tossed it back in the bin with the others. 

At 9:30 a.m. on a Monday, the Marshall football linebacker joined his teammates for an intense workout as the second week of the Fourth Quarter Program began for the football team. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

