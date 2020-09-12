DANIELS, W.Va. — Eleven-time West Virginia Four Ball champion Steve Fox of Huntington and playing partner Noah Mullens of Milton made seven birdies on the front nine and followed by five more on the back to take the lead after one day of the 2020 championship.
Fox and Mullens combined to shoot shoot 11-under par, 61. Mullens made eight birdies and Fox made five to take a one stroke lead over fellow 11-time champion Pat Carter of Huntington and his partner Sam O’Dell of Hurricane.
Fox and Carter won 10 Four Ball championships as a team. Fox won his first with Evans Harbour in 1994. Carter won his 11th last year with O’Dell.
In third place is 2020 WV Amateur champion Alex Easthom of Ravenswood, West Virginia, and partner, Ian Patrick of Huntington.
Sunday’s final round is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Boyd, 88, shoots 77 in round of golf
LESAGE — Jim Boyd of South Point, Ohio, shot 77 Saturday in a round of golf at the Riviera Golf Club.
Boyd bettered his age by 11 strokes. Mike Fairburn and Richard Minnix witnessed the round.
Basler aces No. 15 at Guyan
HUNTINGTON — Mike Basler of Huntington made a hole in one Saturday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
Basler used a 7-iron to ace the par-3, 156-yard 15th hole. Bill Sheils, Doug Sheils, Dave Sheils and Mark Brooks were witnesses.